Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on August 26th

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

