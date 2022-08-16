Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 16,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
