Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $8.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKRIY. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.92) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BKRIY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

