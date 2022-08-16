Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 71031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Banxa Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

