Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.06.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.