Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

