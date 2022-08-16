Barclays Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SAX stock opened at €45.20 ($46.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.52 and a 200-day moving average of €54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

