Barclays Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $12.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.59. 273,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,558. The company has a market cap of $249.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

