Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

