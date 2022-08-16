Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Down 0.2 %

BXRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 154,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

