Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Raised to €79.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 754,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

