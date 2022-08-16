Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Beaxy (BXY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $352,303.81 and $186.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00128197 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035492 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068479 BTC.
Beaxy Profile
Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.
Buying and Selling Beaxy
