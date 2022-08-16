Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218,354 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 4.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $549,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,616. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

