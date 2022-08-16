Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.