Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

