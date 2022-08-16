Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

