Benchmark Increases RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $30.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Benchmark to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 892,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,276 shares of company stock worth $3,071,281 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

