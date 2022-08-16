Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

