Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.93. 328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

