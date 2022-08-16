Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

BGRYW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Featured Stories

