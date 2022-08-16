B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

