BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,116. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

