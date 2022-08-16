BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

