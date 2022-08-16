Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $267,553.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,520,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

