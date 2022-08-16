Big Data Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $1.84 million and $157,815.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068042 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,520,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

