Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of GBF opened at €28.32 ($28.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Bilfinger has a one year low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a one year high of €39.44 ($40.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.98 and a 200 day moving average of €32.06.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

