Bintex Futures Market Cap Hits $37,162.83 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $37,162.83 and $7,000.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

