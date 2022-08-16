Bintex Futures Market Cap Hits $37,162.83 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $37,162.83 and $7,000.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.
About Bintex Futures
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.
