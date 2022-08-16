Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.50.

TECH opened at $378.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.71. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

