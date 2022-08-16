BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BLFS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 16,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,602 shares of company stock valued at $330,022 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

