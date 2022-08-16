Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 17,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BIOR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

