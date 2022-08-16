Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIOTW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

