Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,598.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $948,755.41 and approximately $1,598.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014555 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.