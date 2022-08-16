BitBall Trading Down 38.6% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $377,961.34 and approximately $94,494.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,943.55 or 0.99959312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047730 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025062 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.