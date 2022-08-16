Bitball Treasure Price Hits $14.95 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00062603 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $1,521.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1,422.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

