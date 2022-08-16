Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.01 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.68 or 0.00255518 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $57.01 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00570823 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016533 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,143,045 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

