BitForex Token (BF) Price Tops $0.0033

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $14.33 million and $374,464.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068055 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,288,212,545 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

