Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.00% of Blackbaud worth $158,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $7,851,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -199.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $939,526. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.