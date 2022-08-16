Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Announces Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Blackboxstocks Stock Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackboxstocks
In other news, Director Ray Balestri acquired 55,000 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,479 shares of company stock worth $94,951.
Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
