BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 680,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 245,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

