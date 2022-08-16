Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.20. The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.10. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 33,657 shares.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.
In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
