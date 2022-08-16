Blockpass Price Tops $0.0013 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Blockpass has a market cap of $213,427.69 and $33.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.