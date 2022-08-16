BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BlueCity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCT remained flat at $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,941. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueCity

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlueCity stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlueCity worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

