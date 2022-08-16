Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Blueknight Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

