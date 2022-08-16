Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

BRG stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a P/E ratio of 237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 384,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

