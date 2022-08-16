BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 119.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 202,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

