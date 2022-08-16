BOLT Market Cap Tops $3.81 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $54,768.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068782 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars.

