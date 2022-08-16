BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 57,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,163. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

