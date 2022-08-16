Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$357.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58, a current ratio of 15.73 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.90. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$13.18 and a one year high of C$17.66.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
