Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
