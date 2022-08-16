Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. State Street Corp grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

