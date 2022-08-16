Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

BRID stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

