Brightlight Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,389,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473,253 shares during the period. Polished.com comprises about 8.3% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Polished.com worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Polished.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polished.com during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Polished.com during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polished.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polished.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polished.com Stock Performance

Shares of GOED stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 570,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Polished.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Polished.com ( NYSE:GOED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter. Polished.com had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Polished.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Polished.com

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

