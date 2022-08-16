Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $773.12 million and a PE ratio of 50.75.

Insider Activity

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

